Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick joins Scunthorpe on-loan

The 25-year-old has signed a loan deal until January with Stuart McCall's side.

Alnwick has made 11 appearances for Rangers. SNS

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has joined Scunthorpe United on-loan until January.

The 25-year-old moves to the League One side after struggling for game time at Ibrox.

Allan McGregor has established himself as Rangers number one upon his return to the club whilst Wes Foderingham plays back-up for Steven Gerrard's side.

Alnwick, 25, joined the Light Blues from Port Vale back in January 2017, and since then, has made 11 appearances in all competitions.

He will work under former Rangers player and manager Stuart McCall at Scunthorpe who sit 18th in League One having picked up five points from their opening five matches.