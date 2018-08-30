Celtic set to sign midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu

The 31-year-old impressed during a short stint with Kilmarnock last season.

Mulumbu left Kilmarnock at the end of last season. Kilmarnock FC

Celtic are set to sign former Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

The 31-year-old, who is a free agent, is poised to become the Scottish champions' fifth signing of the summer.

Brendan Rodgers had been looking to add to his midfield after he missed out on John McGinn whilst Stuart Armstrong left to join Southampton earlier in the summer.

STV understands the player flew into Scotland today and was shown around Celtic Park as he puts the finishing touches on his move.

Mulumbu impressed during a short stint with Kilmarnock last season, scoring against Celtic at Rugby Park in February, but left the club at the end of his contract.

The Congo international follows Odsonne Edouard, Daniel Arzani, Scott Bain, and Emilio Izaguirre in joining Celtic this summer.

Meanwhile, left-back Calvin Miller is expected to join Dundee on a season-long loan deal.