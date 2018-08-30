Steven Gerrard names Rangers team to take on Ufa

The Light Blues boss has brought Arfield, Candeias and Kent back into his starting 11.

Selection: Steven Gerrard has named his team to face Ufa. SNS

Steven Gerrard has named his team as Rangers look to advance past Ufa to the Europa League group stage.

The Light Blues boss has brought Scott Arfield, Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent back into his starting line-up after switching to a back three for the weekend draw with Motherwell.

Allan McGregor starts in goals ahead of Wes Foderingham after starring in Rangers' last European away trip.

With Borna Barisic cup tied, Gerrard reverts to a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Jon Flanagan.

Ryan Jack, Ovie Ejaria and Scott Arfield get the nod in midfield.

Wingers Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent start either side of Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos as Kyle Lafferty drops to the bench despite scoring twice at Fir Park.