Kenny Miller: Neil McCann played huge part in decision to sign 

Miller said his decision to sign for Dundee was largely down to manager Neil McCann.

Miller has penned a two-year deal at Dundee. SNS

Kenny Miller said Neil McCann played a 'huge part' in his decision to sign for Dundee.

Miller joined his former Rangers and Scotland team-mate's playing squad on Wednesday following his departure as Livingston player/manager last week.

The 38-year-old held talks with St Mirren before his move to Dens Park but said that McCann's influence ensured he chose the Dark Blues.

He said: "The manager had a huge part.

"I've known him a very long time, I know the kind of person he is.

"When he was a player, he was a winner, as a manager, I know he's a winner and wants to demand the best out of his group. That's something I wanted to be part it.

"The way he plays I think will suit me as well. All in all it's a pretty good fit."

McCann was delighted to secure the signature of his former teammate and believes that his presence will have a big impact on and off the park.

McCann said: "It's clear why I brought him here.

"He's a top player. He's a real goalscorer.

"He brings an intelligence and experience to my squad that I felt was needed.

"We have found it a problem scoring goals, I don't expect him to take the whole burden but I think he will help other strikers at the club.

"They will learn from him as you don't get to his age and still be in the condition he is in without looking after yourself and doing things right. That will rub off right through dressing room."

Miller has penned a two-year-deal which will see him turn 40 at the expiry of his contract, but said it may not be his final spell as a player.

"I would never say never but it definitely takes me to the grand old age.

"I'm probably past that actually and hit the next stage but I feel like I'm definitely capable of performing at that level for next two years then we'll see."