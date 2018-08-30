Nine-man Rangers book their place in Europa League 

Steven Gerrard's side drew 1-1 in Russia to secure their place in the group stages.

Rangers are through to the Europa League group stages after they held on for a draw in Russia.

Ovie Ejaria put Rangers ahead with a stunning strike, but Ufa responded through Dmitry Sysuev inside the first-half.

Rangers saw out the match with nine men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off before the interval, with Jon Flanagan following him up the tunnel midway through the second half.

Ejaria had given Steven Gerrard's side the dream start as he opened the scoring inside ten minutes.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder scored in stunning fashion, curling the ball past the goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty area.

Ufa hit-back however as Sysuev raced on to a long ball and showed composure to power his shot past the helpless Allan McGregor.

Minutes later, Alfredo Morelos was ordered off after a quick succession of yellow cards, first for kicking the ball away then seconds later for showing dissent.

And the night was to become even more uncomfortable for Gerrard.

Jon Flanagan, booked in the first-half, was shown a second yellow after the interval, to reduce Rangers to nine men.

In stoppage time, Ufa had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was disallowed after Ejaria was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box.

But the Ibrox side held on in Russia to book their place in the Europa League group stages and ensure manager Gerrard completed his 12th game without defeat.