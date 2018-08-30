  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard: I'll stand by red-carded Rangers players

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers boss was full of praise for his side after their European success.

Praise: Gerrard was delighted with his players' efforts.
Praise: Gerrard was delighted with his players' efforts. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard praised his hard-working side after they reached the group stage of the Europa League and said he wouldn't criticise the duo whose red cards made the 1-1 draw with Ufa a tense encounter.

Ovie Ejaria had given Rangers an early lead in Russia but Alfredo Morelos picked up two bookings in a matter of seconds to be dismissed after half an hour, while a second yellow card for Jon Flanagan left just nine players to defend their aggregate advantage for 25 minutes.

However, the side hung on with an impressive defensive display to ensure that they are in Friday's draws with some of Europe's big names and can look forward to at least six more big nights this year.

Gerrard said he wouldn't be too hard on the duo given their contributions to the run but that he expected them to acknowledge how hard they made it for their colleagues.

"I'm not going to sit here and criticise the two red cards because those two players have helped us very much since I came in the door," he said. "We go up together and we go down together.

"I'm sure Jon and Alfredo will apologise to their team-mates but in terms of the nine men who were there from start to finish, I haven't got words to describe them."

Morelos was booked for kicking the ball away but was quickly shown a second card for showing dissent after the decision. Gerrard felt the striker may have been unlucky to see red but cautioned that he would have to learn from the experience.

"Alfredo is an incredible footballer but he's still a young footballer and I think it helps him that I've been a young footballer, someone who has made mistakes myself," he said.

"The important thing is to learn, but to learn as quick as you can. The same goes for Jon, he's more experienced but should know better.

"But players don't make mistakes on purpose. Sometimes the decisions were harsh and I thought in Alfredo's case the decision was very harsh, so I feel for him.

"I've said before I love the player and I love the person but at the same time all my players need to learn quick that when you come away in Europe sometimes the decisions are not the same as domestically and we have to find some discipline because as a group ours hasn't been good enough so far."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.