No Dembele but Johnston returns to Celtic line-up

Brendan Rodgers has named his side to face FC Suduva in the Europa League play-off.

Return: Johnston starts for Celtic. SNS Group

Mousaa Dembele was not included Celtic's squad for the Europa League play-off match against Suduva but youngster Mikey Johnston returns to the side to face the Lithuanians.

Brendan Rodgers has made three changes to his line-up from the win over Hamilton Accies, with Johnston, Olivier Ntcham and Scott Sinclair coming into the team.

Dembele is left out after Lyon had a bid for the striker rejected. James Forrest and Tom Rogic both drop to the bench.

The side will line up with Craig Gordon in goal behind a back four of Kieran Tierney, Kristoffer Ajer, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig.

Scott Brown and Ntcham take their customary positions in the heart of midfield with Johnston, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair playing behind striker Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic are aiming to reach the Europa League group stages and start the game with an advantage, having drawn 1-1 with Suduva in Lithuania last week.