Celtic book Europa group stage place with Suduva win

Celtic won 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate against Suduva to progress.

Callum McGregor was on the scoresheet as Celtic eased through. SNS Group

Celtic have reached the Europa League group stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Suduva sealing progress to the competition proper.

Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer were all on the scoresheet as Brendan Rodgers' side built on last week's 1-1 draw in Lithuania with a controlled home performance.

With Moussa Dembele not in the squad after the club rejected an offer from Lyon, and Odsonne Edouard absent through injury, Griffiths was handed the central striker's role and put his side ahead after 27 minutes with a curling free-kick from the edge of the box. It was the Scotland international's 100th goal for the club.

That left Suduva needing at least two goals to progress but it was the home side who looked more likely to find the net again.

The Celtic support had to wait until the 53rd minute to see the team get the goal that gave them real comfort. Scott Sinclair found Callum McGregor in the box and the midfielder placed a low shot into the back of the net.

Just after the hour mark, Celtic scored again. Griffiths crossed from deep and Kristoffer Ajer's header went past Ivan Kardum after Scott Sinclair made a distracting run across the ball.

With Saturday's Glasgow derby in mind, Brendan Rodgers made changes, introducing Ryan Christie, Emilio Izaguirre and Jonny Hayes and though they continued to control the game, Celtic couldn't add to the scoreline, settling for a 3-0 win and a place in Friday's group stage draw.