Celtic and Rangers learn Europa League draw seedings

Both Glasgow clubs are in Friday's Europa League group stage draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Both managers will learn their group stage opponents. SNS Group

Celtic will be in the second pot of seeds with Rangers in the fourth pot when the Europa League group stage draw takes place on Friday.

Celtic booked their place with a 3-0 win over Suduva on Thursday night, with Rangers having ensured qualification earlier with a 1-1 draw against FC Ufa despite being reduced to nine men.

Both sides will learn their fate in the group stage when the draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday lunchtime and will face a big hitter from Pot One. Sevilla, Arsenal, Chelsea, Zenit, Bayer Leverkusen, Dynamo Kyiv, Besiktas , Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos, Villareal, Anderlecht and Lazio are all in the top seeding group and two of them will be travelling to Glasgow in the months to come.

Celtic's place in Pot Two means they will avoid some of the tougher sides, including Sporting, Marseille and Milan though Steven Gerrard's team will be pitted against another big hitter.

Real Betis, Qarabag, RB Leipzig and BATE Borisov are among the dangerous sides in Pot Three, while Celtic's hopes of reaching the knockout stages will likely depend on success against a Pot Four opponent that could be Apollon Limassol, Rosenborg or Slavia Prague.

Europa League draw seeding

Pot One

Sevilla

Arsenal

Chelsea

Zenit St Petersburg

Bayer Leverkusen

Dynamo Kyiv

Besiktas

Red Bull Salzburg

Olympiacos

Villareal

Anderlecht

Lazio

Pot Two

Sporting

Ludogorets Razgrad

Copenhagen

Marseille

CELTIC

PAOK

Milan

Genk

Fenerbahce

Krasnodar

Astana

Rapid Wien

Pot Three

Real Betis

Qarabag

BATE Borisov

Dinamo Zagreb

RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

Malmo

Spartak Moscow

Standard Liege

Zurich

Bordeaux

Rennes

Pot Four