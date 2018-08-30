  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Dembele will stay and Benkovic deal is close

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic boss says Lyon's offer for the striker was "significant" but rejected.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said that Moussa Dembele will still be at the club after the transfer window closes despite interest from Lyon, and said he expects defender Filip Benkovic to join on loan.

Lyon had a bid for French striker Dembele rejected and the player was left out of the side that defeated Suduva 3-0 to reach the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Rodgers had earlier revealed the player wasn't in the right frame of mind for the match but explained that Celtic had rejected the "significant" bid because they would not be able to bring in a suitable replacement. He said that the player would understand why they had to say no to the proposal.

"There's no update," he said. "We'll see over the course of the next 24 hours where that's at.

"Like I said before the game, the club have had a significant offer. It's been ongoing for a couple of days and we've taken Moussa out of it.

"We don't want him to go. We understand where it's at, we understand the offer is significant but it's no good for us. It has to work for both. For Celtic, we need to have someone of a certain calibre and quality to come in, then unfortunately it can't be done because he's not a player we want to lose.

"We'll see how that goes over the next 24 hours.

"I'll speak more to him tomorrow. It's difficult for him in terms of the possibility that he has. He's a talented player and the opportunity and time will be right for him to leave here and go on to the next steps in his career but it's something that has to be right for both and he'll understand that in time, if not now."

Leicester defender Benkovic was in the stand to watch the victory over Suduva and Rodgers said that the club was closing in on a season-long loan deal for a player he felt the team needed.

"I'm not sure it's been totally complete yet but he's one that we are interested in," he said. "A young guy with a bright future at Leicester but we take him here on loan hopefully and develop his game.

"He's a big threat in both boxes, can attack the ball well and that's something that I think the team needs."

The club are also finalising a deal for midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who has been a free agent since leaving Rugby Park in the summer. Rodgers said he was another player who could fill an important role in the squad.

"I think what I had been after was a number 8, a strong runner and aggressive midfield player," he said. "Youssouf showed in his time last season with Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock he was outstanding.

"He came up with good legs, good energy and great experience. I had seen him in the Premier League and he's a very good player.

"For us to get someone of that experience and quality helps our younger players and he comes in to play a part for us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.