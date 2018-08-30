Rodgers: Dembele will stay and Benkovic deal is close

The Celtic boss says Lyon's offer for the striker was "significant" but rejected.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said that Moussa Dembele will still be at the club after the transfer window closes despite interest from Lyon, and said he expects defender Filip Benkovic to join on loan.

Lyon had a bid for French striker Dembele rejected and the player was left out of the side that defeated Suduva 3-0 to reach the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Rodgers had earlier revealed the player wasn't in the right frame of mind for the match but explained that Celtic had rejected the "significant" bid because they would not be able to bring in a suitable replacement. He said that the player would understand why they had to say no to the proposal.

"There's no update," he said. "We'll see over the course of the next 24 hours where that's at.

"Like I said before the game, the club have had a significant offer. It's been ongoing for a couple of days and we've taken Moussa out of it.

"We don't want him to go. We understand where it's at, we understand the offer is significant but it's no good for us. It has to work for both. For Celtic, we need to have someone of a certain calibre and quality to come in, then unfortunately it can't be done because he's not a player we want to lose.

"We'll see how that goes over the next 24 hours.

"I'll speak more to him tomorrow. It's difficult for him in terms of the possibility that he has. He's a talented player and the opportunity and time will be right for him to leave here and go on to the next steps in his career but it's something that has to be right for both and he'll understand that in time, if not now."

Leicester defender Benkovic was in the stand to watch the victory over Suduva and Rodgers said that the club was closing in on a season-long loan deal for a player he felt the team needed.

"I'm not sure it's been totally complete yet but he's one that we are interested in," he said. "A young guy with a bright future at Leicester but we take him here on loan hopefully and develop his game.

"He's a big threat in both boxes, can attack the ball well and that's something that I think the team needs."

The club are also finalising a deal for midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who has been a free agent since leaving Rugby Park in the summer. Rodgers said he was another player who could fill an important role in the squad.

"I think what I had been after was a number 8, a strong runner and aggressive midfield player," he said. "Youssouf showed in his time last season with Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock he was outstanding.

"He came up with good legs, good energy and great experience. I had seen him in the Premier League and he's a very good player.

"For us to get someone of that experience and quality helps our younger players and he comes in to play a part for us."