Transfer Talk: Dembele's cryptic tweet, Kiev want Morelos 

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Tweet: Dembele took to social media to voice his frustration over the transfer saga. SNS

After Celtic sailed through to the Europa League group stage, Brendan Rodgers insisted striker Moussa Dembele will still be at the club come the close of Friday's transfer window.

A bid from Lyon was rejected on Thursday and Rodgers said the French striker would understand the situation and the reasons for the transfer not happening in the cold light of day.

But, in the aftermath of the Scottish champions' 3-0 win over Ufa, Dembele took to social media to apparently vent his frustration at the Hoops' failure to grant the move.

Dembele tweeted "A man, without his word, is nothing. A real man keeps his word" before progressing to like a series of posts suggesting he should be allowed to leave Parkhead.

While the Dembele saga roars on in the background, the Hoops have swooped to put together a deadline day double deal that will see Filip Benkovic sign on loan and Youssouf Mulumbu put pen to paper.

Rangers join their Glasgow rivals in the Europa League draw after progressing past Ufa with nine-men. They had to battle for the majority of the match without Alfredo Morelos after the striker saw red for the second time this season.

The Light Blues are hopeful of tying the Colombian down to a lucrative new deal, regardless of his disciplinary issues, but before that happens they may have to ward off interest from Dynamo Kiev.

