Europa League: Villarreal, Rapid and Spartak for Rangers

Rangers are in the group stages of European competition for the first time since 2010/11.

Gerrard guided Rangers through qualification undefeated. SNS

Rangers will meet Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow in Group G of the Europa League.

The Light Blues last met Villarreal in 2006 when Rangers reached the last 16 of the Champions League, crashing out on away goals.

Austrian side Rapid Vienna represent an unfamiliar challenge to Steven Gerrard's side with both clubs having never met in European competition before, though they did draw twice with Celtic in the competition in 2009/10.

The group is completed with Spartak who finished third in the Russian Premier League.

They qualified for the Champions League but dropped into the Europa League after defeat to Greek side PAOK.

Steven Gerrard's side secured their place in the group stages with a 2-1 aggregate win over Russian side FC Ufa on Thursday night.

The Ibrox side started their qualification campaign in the first round where they overcame FC Schkupi.

Wins over Osijek and Maribor followed to ensure they progressed in the competition.

It is a remarkable turnaround from last season where they failed to get past Progres Niederkorn at the first stage.

This campaign sees Rangers in the group stages of European competition for the first time since 2010/11 when they faced Bursaspor, Manchester United and Valencia in the Champions League.