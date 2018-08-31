SPFL agrees new international media rights deal  

The SPFL has secured an agreement with Infront after the recent termination with MP & Silva.

The SPFL has found a new broadcast rights partner. SNS Group

The SPFL has agreed an international media rights deal.

A previous contract with MP & Silva was terminated after it defaulted on payments due to the league.

Based in Switzerland, Infront will be tasked with reaching deals with overseas broadcasters for domestic league and cup football.

The firm said it also planned to bring Scottish football to some parts of the world for the first time.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Infront are a highly respected and experienced global rights agency.

"They emerged from a number of different companies each of which was keen to represent us overseas.

"We will be working with Infront over the coming weeks to agree deals in those territories where SPFL football is not currently shown."

Infront senior vice president of football, Stephan Herth said: "Infront has a long and successful history within the football industry and we are delighted to begin working with the SPFL to bring matches to fans of Scottish football around the world.

"The SPFL has its own unique legacy. As the second oldest league in the world, it has welcomed many top players and managers over the past few decades.

"That history will almost certainly be added to in the next seasons.

"Infront looks forward to building on that legacy and taking the league to a new level on the international stage during that time."

