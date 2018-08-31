Ryan Edwards joins St Mirren on loan from Hearts

The Aussie moved to Tynecastle this summer but failed to nail down a starting spot.

Moved: Ryan Edwards has moved to St Mirren from Hearts. SNS

Hearts midfielder Ryan Edwards has joined St Mirren on a season-long loan.

The Aussie moved to Tynecastle following Partick Thistle's relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

But he has failed to establish himself in Craig Levein's first team at the offset of the Premiership campaign and will now instead spend the season with the Buddies.

Edwards joined Thistle from Reading in 2015 after he was released by the Royals.

The 24-year-old became a key performer for Alan Archibald and played an important role as the Jags achieved their highest ever finish two seasons ago.

But Edwards and Thistle struggled to replicate that form last campaign as the Firhill side suffered relegation after losing the play-off to Livingston.

He made a quick return to the top flight with the Jam Tarts but has now quickly switched to Alan Stubb's newly-promoted outfit.