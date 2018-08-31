  • STV
Celtic confirm signing of midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The former Kilmarnock star has signed a two-year deal with the Hoops.

Done deal: Mulumbu has signed for Celtic. SNS

Celtic have confirmed the signing of former Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Scottish champions.

He becomes Brendan Rodgers' fifth summer recruit, with a deal for Leicester defender Filip Benkovic also near to completion.

He told Celtic's official website: "I walked on to the pitch when I signed and it felt amazing. 

"These are the reasons we play football.

"My immediate focus is to stay fit and ready and be 100 per cent ready. 

"I've played at Celtic Park as the opposition and it's a special place to play, so I'm looking forward to being part of the team and playing there.

"I cannot describe how amazing this day is for me, but it's one step to the other. I have signed but now I must work hard to play.

"The first goal for me is to show to the manager that I'm ready. Anytime he needs me I will respond on the pitch. I know the game and what is expected of me so I'm going to be ready when the gaffer needs me.

"This is what you work for as a footballer. 

"To play in a big team like Celtic is just amazing. 

"I always work very hard and I want to help the young lads here. We have so much to achieve. We need to do well in the Europa League, retain all the domestic trophies and continue winning the Glasgow derbies. It's amazing to be part of that."

The Congo international follows Odsonne Edouard, Daniel Arzani, Scott Bain, and Emilio Izaguirre in joining Celtic this summer.

Meanwhile, left-back Calvin Miller is expected to join Dundee on a season-long loan deal.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.