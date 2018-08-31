Rangers sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall

The Light Blues have completed a move for the English youth international.

Done deal: Rangers have signed Joe Worrall. SNS Group

Rangers have signed Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on a season-long loan deal.

The England youth international becomes Rangers' 13th summer addition as Steven Gerrard continues to revamp the Light Blues' squad.

Worrall has made 56 appearances for Forest since graduating through the youth ranks at the Championship outfit.

But he found himself out of the first team picture at the City Ground after Aitor Karanka spent big this summer in an attempt to get Forest promoted.

The 21-year-old captained his country to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.

Since then, he has went on to pick up three caps for England's under-21 side.