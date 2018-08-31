Shaun Maloney to take up coaching role with Belgium

The Celtic Under 20 coach is to start working with the World Cup semi-finalists.

Shaun Maloney is to take up a coaching role with Belgium, Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez has announced.

Maloney moved into coaching with Celtic last year after hanging up his boots, helping manage the Hoops' Under 20s side.

He has impressed in his first touchline position and will now link up with the World Cup semi-finalists where he will assist Martinez, whom he played under for Wigan.

Martinez said: "Shaun Maloney is a football player that I worked with. He knows the way we work and is someone who has a exciting coaching career in front of him."

Maloney and Martinez enjoyed success during their spell with Wigan, helping the Latics to a historic FA Cup win in 2013.