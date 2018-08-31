  • STV
  • MySTV

Griffiths: Gerrard hasn't faced a team like Celtic yet

Euan Strathearn

The striker said Sunday's match will be a 'different kettle of fish' for the Rangers boss.

Griffiths hit his 100th goal for Celtic on Thursday.
Griffiths hit his 100th goal for Celtic on Thursday. SNS

Leigh Griffiths has warned Steven Gerrard he hasn't faced a team like Celtic yet.

The 28-year-old striker said he has been impressed with Rangers' start under Gerrard but believes they are about to face their toughest test on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers meet in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead and Griffiths says this will be the new-look Ibrox side's biggest challenge yet.

He said: "The new manager has come in and and he's got them playing well.

"But it's a different kettle of fish when they come up against us.

"He's not come up against a team like us yet.

"Hopefully we'll do our talking on the pitch on Sunday."

Griffiths netted his 100th goal for Celtic in their 3-0 win over Suduva on Thursday night.

He said he was delighted to reach the milestone and has set himself a bigger target as he continues talks over a new contract.

He said: "I'm delighted.

"It's another milestone I've hit I just want to kick on now.

"I think the last person to do it was John Hartson so I'm in good company now.

"Not a lot of players have scored 100 goals for a club like Celtic so to be in that kind of category is great.

"If I can set my new target as 150 that would be great."

Griffith's teammates Dedryck Boyata and Moussa Dembele have been linked with moves away from Celtic as the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The Scotland striker praised the duo and said he's hoping the pair prolong their stay in Glasgow.

He said: "Listen we don't know whats going to happen, we want our best players to stay but got to respect that boys have ambitions.

"Look at Dedryck, he's proved he's a top defender, and Moussa's an out and out goalscorer - a great talent.

"We all want him to stay but we have to respect his wishes if he wants to go elsewhere, hopefully window closes and he stays."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.