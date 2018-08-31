Steven Gerrard 'can't wait' for first Old Firm experience

The Rangers boss is preparing his side for a Premiership showdown with Celtic on Sunday.

Gerrard is preparing for his first Old Firm. SNS

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he "can't wait" to take on Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

The former Liverpool captain will take charge of his first Old Firm encounter after making a positive start to life at Ibrox.

Gerrard remains undefeated after eleven games at the helm and has managed to guide his charges into the Europa League group stages.

He said he's looking forward to taking on his former boss Brendan Rodgers and can't wait to sample the atmosphere.

He said: "I can't wait for it.

"This is where I wanted to be as a player and this is where I want to be as a manager.

"I always want to compete against the best.

"I'm going up against a top manager from my point of view and my team is going up against a good team.

"We are going into a stadium that is renowned for a top atmosphere.

"If that doesn't float your boat then I shouldn't be sitting here."

Sunday's encounter will see a much smaller Rangers support in the away end after both clubs cut each others allocations.

Gerrard said he would prefer to have more of the clubs fans in Celtic Park but said the players will still be aware of the support outwith the stands.

He added: "We'd like more support there but we know we'll have support all round the world.

"We landed late last night and thousands of people were at the airport.

"Even though we won't have big numbers in the stadium the players will be well aware we will have huge support round the world."

Defender Joe Worrall signed for Rangers on loan on Friday and Gerrard confirmed the signature of winger Eros Grezda from Osijek was close to completion.

He added there could yet be more signings whilst warning that no bids will be welcomed for Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss said: "We've just had the green light on a work permit for Eros Grezda.

"I'm always looking [to do business].

"The window doesn't shut till 12 so there's plenty of time."

Asked what he would tell any suitors interested in Morelos, he said: "Don't bother, don't waste your time."

