Brendan Rodgers says his job is to protect Celtic 

The Celtic boss revealed the reason for Moussa Dembele's early training exit on Friday.

Rodgers will take charge of his 12th Old Firm. SNS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said his job is to protect the club amidst uncertainty over Moussa Dembele's future.

Dembele trained with his teammates on Friday, but his session lasted only 15 minutes after a quick chat with Brendan Rodgers saw the Frenchman leave the training ground.

The Hoops striker, subject of a bid from Lyon, appeared at Lennoxtown after a series of cryptic tweets last night hinting that he had been denied a move.

Rodgers said he felt it was best for Dembele not to train with the squad and said he was only looking to protect the club.

He said: "It was very important I protect the environment.

"It was best he was inside this morning.

"I just wanted to have a chat with him and it was best for him to go inside and let others work.

"My job is always to protect the club and the best interest and that's the players that are here.

Asked about who the tweets were directed at, Rodgers answered: "I'm not sure.

"I would be very disappointed if it was myself considering we took him in from where he was at and developing him and giving him an opportunity.

"I saw one of the comments about me encouraging him to go to Brighton as they're a bigger club.

"I find that hard to believe seeing as I'm a Celtic supporter and knowing the size of the club and worldwide appeal that I would even consider saying anything like that.

"For Moussa, there's never been any promises but there's always been a plan.

"The plan was he signed for four years.

"I felt if he was developing and improving there would always be opportunities for him but despite all the speculation over the lat few years, we've actually had one club make an enquiry and in the middle of this week, we had a second club."

The situation with Dembele is not the only unrest Rodgers has had to deal with this summer after Dedryck Boyata was reportedly upset about a bid being turned down for him.

He added: "I always try and do what is best for club.

"With Dedryck he had a situation that was difficult with him but the dialogue was always open and we talked about it.

"There will be a point in the future that he will go but you've seen how hes dealt with it.

"Hes taken a bit of stick but hes got on with it and you've seen his last two performances.

"We will speak with club later on about Moussa but the stance we said last night is very much the same."

