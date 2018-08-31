  • STV
  • MySTV

Brendan Rodgers says his job is to protect Celtic 

Euan Strathearn

The Celtic boss revealed the reason for Moussa Dembele's early training exit on Friday.

Rodgers will take charge of his 12th Old Firm.
Rodgers will take charge of his 12th Old Firm. SNS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said his job is to protect the club amidst uncertainty over Moussa Dembele's future.

Dembele trained with his teammates on Friday, but his session lasted only 15 minutes after a quick chat with Brendan Rodgers saw the Frenchman leave the training ground.

The Hoops striker, subject of a bid from Lyon, appeared at Lennoxtown after a series of cryptic tweets last night hinting that he had been denied a move.

Rodgers said he felt it was best for Dembele not to train with the squad and said he was only looking to protect the club.

He said: "It was very important I protect the environment.

"It was best he was inside this morning.

"I just wanted to have a chat with him and it was best for him to go inside and let others work.

"My job is always to protect the club and the best interest and that's the players that are here.

Asked about who the tweets were directed at, Rodgers answered: "I'm not sure.

"I would be very disappointed if it was myself considering we took him in from where he was at and developing him and giving him an opportunity.

"I saw one of the comments about me encouraging him to go to Brighton as they're a bigger club. 

"I find that hard to believe seeing as I'm a Celtic supporter and knowing the size of the club and worldwide appeal that I would even consider saying anything like that.

"For Moussa, there's never been any promises but there's always been a plan.

"The plan was he signed for four years.

"I felt if he was developing and improving there would always be opportunities for him but despite all the speculation over the lat few years, we've actually had one club make an enquiry and in the middle of this week, we had a second club."

The situation with Dembele is not the only unrest Rodgers has had to deal with this summer after Dedryck Boyata was reportedly upset about a bid being turned down for him.

He added: "I always try and do what is best for club.

"With Dedryck he had a situation that was difficult with him but the dialogue was always open and we talked about it.

"There will be a point in the future that he will go but you've seen how hes dealt with it.

"Hes taken a bit of stick but hes got on with it and you've seen his last two performances.

"We will speak with club later on about Moussa but the stance we said last night is very much the same."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.