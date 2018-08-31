Filip Benkovic joins Celtic on season-long loan deal

The defender has made a deadline day move from Leicester City.

Deal: Benkovic has joined Celtic. PA

Celtic have announced the signing of defender Filip Benkovic on a season-long loan deal from Leicester City.

The centre-back was in the stand for Thursday's Europa League win over Suduva and he trained with Brendan Rodgers' first team squad on Friday morning.

Now, the Croatian Under-21 stopper has signed a deal to spend the reast of the season with the Scottish champions.

"I'm very happy to be here," he told Celtic TV. "This all happened so fast but I'm delighted that it finished here as this is a very big club with a big history.

"I was at the game on Thursday night and I can only say that the crowd were unbelievable. They were amazing and lived with the players for the whole game and they were so passionate. I really liked what I saw and I can't wait to play in front of them.

"I will promise that I will do my best in every game and every training session. I know I can improve in my game as I want to reach as highest level as possible so I will give all my blood to this club. This is all can promise."

Speaking on Thursday, Rodgers had spoken about the qualities Benkovic will bring to his side.

"A young guy with a bright future at Leicester," he said. "We take him here on loan hopefully and develop his game.

"He's a big threat in both boxes, can attack the ball well and that's something that I think the team needs."