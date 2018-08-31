Steven Caulker quits Dundee before transfer deadline

The defender activated a clause to make him a free agent.

Exit: Caulker quit Dundee. SNS

Defender Steven Caulker has left Dundee minutes before the closing of the transfer window.

The English centre-back has activated a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club and meaning he will be a free agent and able to move to another side after the deadline.

In a brief statement on the club website, a Dundee spokesperson said: "Dundee Football Club can confirm that Steven Caulker has this evening parted company with the club.

"Steven has triggered a release clause in his contract to leave before the end of the transfer window in search of a new challenge.

We would like to thank Steven for his efforts whilst at club and wish him all the best for the future."