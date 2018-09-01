Celtic sign ex-Arsenal prospect Armstrong Okoflex

The 16-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Prospect: Armstrong Okoflex has been training with Celtic this summer. SNS

Celtic have announced the signing of teenage prospect Armstrong Okoflex from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old had progressed through the Gunners' youth ranks but moved north earlier this summer, where he has been training with the Scottish champions.

Okoflex, an England youth international who plays in attack, has now put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Hoops.

He said his aim for the season is to make his debut for the Celtic first team.

Okoflex told the club's website: "I had a meeting with Brendan Rodgers and he was very convincing. He's a great manager with all the success he's had at previous clubs and at Celtic, and he was one of the big factors in coming here.

"The manager told me about Raheem Sterling, how he was a young teenager at Liverpool and then he brought him up in pre-season and, because he was doing well and better than the older wingers at the club, he played him in the league games.

"It shows he'll play young players and that's encouraging for me.

"This season I would like to make my debut. My personal target it to make my debut before I turn 17. I'm trying to aim high. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't, and I'll just keep working."