Wright: Swanson at his best in St Johnstone jersey

Tommy Wright hopes to help Danny Swanson hit top form in Perth.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright said he is "over the moon" to have signed Danny Swanson and is confident the midfielder can rediscover his top form in Perth.

Swanson penned a two-year deal with Wright's side after leaving Hibernian just before the transfer window closed on Friday night.

This will be the 31-year-old's third stint with the Saints, having scored 18 goals across 64 appearances for the club.

Swanson has scored 18 goals in 64 appearances for Saints over two spells, the first of which was a loan from Coventry.

He has twice moved on to the capital, firstly to Hearts and then to his boyhood heroes, but only mustered four league starts for each.

Wright is confident the playmaker can find his feet quickly upon his comeback.

"I'm really pleased to have him back here," Wright told the club's official website this morning. "It's another great piece of business for us and I'm over the moon to add him to what is already a very strong squad.

"Danny is a player that needs no introduction to the fans. They know exactly what his qualities are and what he's capable of.

"I've always felt that Danny has been at his happiest here and that he's played his best football at this club. It's my job to make sure I get the best out of him again."