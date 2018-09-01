  • STV
  • MySTV

Dembele holds 'no regrets' after pushing for Celtic exit

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The French striker said he was determined to make the move to Lyon.

Move: Dembele left Celtic training early on Friday before later joining Lyon.
Move: Dembele left Celtic training early on Friday before later joining Lyon. SNS

Moussa Dembele insisted he has 'no regrets' after forcing through his move from Celtic to Lyon.

The France Under-21 international returned to his homeland in a £19.7m deal on Deadline Day after the Scottish champions eventually gave the transfer the green light.

Celtic had initially rebuffed Lyon's advances, insisting Dembele would remain in Glasgow until a replacement in attack was found.

But the striker agitated for the move, posting a series of posts on social media that appeared to hit out at the Hoops hierarchy before manager Brendan Rodgers sent him away from training early.

Rodgers admitted his disappointment in Dembele's actions and insisted he had to sanction the sale to protect the culture of his squad.

But the 22-year-old felt the end result justified the means.

Quoted on L'Equipe following his first media conference as a Lyon player, Dembele said: "I was determined to come to Lyon, this is the option I wanted.

"But Celtic needed a replacement, well that's the excuse they gave me.

"We tried to find a solution, we did not succeed. But I was determined to come to Lyon and I let my bosses know and they gave in to let me go.

"It was hard but when we are in the process of doing things, we have no regrets. I gave everything and it paid off."

Celtic needed a replacement, well that's the excuse they gave me.
Moussa Dembele quoted in L'Equipe

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Dembele's determination to join the Champions League outfit only heightened his team's intent to sign the striker.

"We had to be flexible and smart to seal the negotiation at that stage of the transfer window," he said.

"Moussa is a real goalscorer. He is able to score from the head and both feet. He will bring power. We will need that, especially in the Champions League.

"Beyond his qualities, on which there is no debate, what attracted me was his desire to come to the club. And he demonstrated it. That too is important in a transfer. "

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1429566-celtic-agree-to-sell-striker-moussa-dembele-to-lyon/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.