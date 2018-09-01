  • STV
Premiership: A full summary of Saturday's results

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Table-toppers Hearts thrashed St Mirren, while Kilmarnock won at Pittodrie.

Debut strike: Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his first outing for Kilmarnock. SNS
Debut strike: Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his first outing for Kilmarnock. SNS

Aberdeen 0-2 Kilmarnock

Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his Kilmarnock debut as Steve Clarke's side beat ten-man Aberdeen.

The match swung Killie's way at Pittodrie after just five minutes when Michael Devlin saw red for hauling down Brophy as the striker sped through on goal.

Brophy would go on to score the opener, curling a free-kick - the award of which had been bemoaned by the hosts - past Dons stopper Joe Lewis and into the net.

After the break, Stewart scored a spectacular solo goal as Killie made their man advantage count.

The on-loan Birmingham attacker - who spent last season with the Dons - controlled on his chest at the halfway line, turned the home defence and then chipped the onrushing Lewis to seal the win.

Dundee 1-3 Motherwell

Motherwell scored three in the second half to take the points at Dens Park.

Danny Johnson broke the deadlock on 52 minutes, punishing Dundee's defence with a clinical finish after they failed to clear Elliot Frear's cross.

Midfielder Gael Birigimina doubled the Steelmen's lead with 20 minutes left by bending a free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner.

Benjamin Kallman handed Neil McCann's Dark Blues a lifeline when he rose highest to head home from a corner.

But Allan Campbell added a third for Well late on after getting on the end of a well-worked set peice to secure victory for Stephen Robinson's men.

Hamilton 1-2 St Johnstone

Two goals just before half-time led St Johnstone to victory away to Hamilton.

Blair Alston tapped home the opener after pouncing on the rebound when David McMillan's header was saved.

McMillan wasn't to be denied seeing his name on the scoresheet, though, and nodded in Saints' second before the interval.

Accies fought back in the second half, with Rakish Bingham halving the deficit, but the visitors held on to take all three points.

Hat-trick: Steven Naismith celebrates scoring his third of the day for Hearts. SNS
Hat-trick: Steven Naismith celebrates scoring his third of the day for Hearts. SNS

Hearts 4-1 St Mirren

Steven Naismith bagged a hat-trick as table-toppers Hearts cruised to victory over St Mirren.

With manager Craig Levein watching on from home as he continues his recovery, the Jam Tarts dominated the Buddies to make it four wins from four.

Naismith opened the scoring from the spot after four minutes. 

An own goal from defender Jimmy Dunne soon levelled affairs, but Olly Lee volleyed in Naismith's knock down to restore Hearts' lead on the half-hour mark.

Former Everton attacker Naismith would put the result beyond doubt before the interval by hitting a quickfire double to secure the match ball.

Livingston 2-1 Hibs

Livingston came from behind to beat Hibs.

Summer signing Daryl Horgan poked the ball into the net following a scramble to put Neil Lennon's visitors in front after half-time.

But Shaun Byrne equalised for Livi on the hour mark, turning two players in the box before firing beyond goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

And with 20 minutes left Scott Pittman slammed the ball home from the edge of the box as Gary Holt's men completed the turnaround.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.