Wright: St Johnstone signings have hit ground running

Tommy Wright said victory at Hamilton capped a "great week" for the Saints.

Victory: Tommy Wright's Saints won 2-1 at Hamilton. SNS

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said his side's 2-1 win over Hamilton capped off a "great week" for the club.

The Saints bagged all three points against Accies thanks to goals from Blair Alston and David McMillan.

Victory saw Wright's side rise to fourth in the Premiership after taking their summer recruitment spree to seven on Deadline Day.

Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan and Hibs playmaker Danny Swanson have joined the Perth side and while neither featured in Lanarkshire Wright is delighted with his business.

Speaking after Saturday's success, Wright said: "It's been a great week. We have had a great window because the players who have come in have hit the ground running.

"I think we have added two more players that have really strengthened the squad."

Alston's tap in and McMillan's header before the break left Accies with too much ground to make up after Rakish Bingham halved the deficit in the second half.

Wright said: "It's never easy coming here. We passed the ball well and defended when we had to. Probably, if I'm being honest, we were wasteful in the second half.

"We got into a number of great positions and should have extended the lead by even more. We didn't do it, but we saw the game out comfortably."

Accies now have just one win in 12 against Saints.

Martin Canning rued the "comedy of errors" which led to the first goal.

He said: "It should be 0-0 at half-time, but we defend really poorly and get punished for it.

"If you give St Johnstone a 2-0 lead, it's going to be difficult to get back into it."