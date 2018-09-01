MacPhee: Levein can relax with Hearts top of Premiership

Austin MacPhee saw Hearts make it four wins from four by beating St Mirren.

New role: Austin MacPhee took charge of Hearts as Craig Levein recovers. SNS

Hearts assistant manager Austin MacPhee said he was delighted to see the Jam Tarts help Craig Levein's recovery by going five points clear at the top of the Premiership.

The Tynecastle outfit made it four wins from four by cruising to victory over St Mirren, while manager Levein continued his recovery at home after having emergency treatment for a heart problem on Monday.

Steven Naismith bagged a hat-trick and Olly Lee volleyed home to put Hearts 4-1 up at the break.

MacPhee said of Levein: "I had breakfast with him this morning and I have not yet spoken to him after the game. We talked about different eventualities in the game and as I said earlier in the week he picked the team.

"I don't think he actually watched the game, but I will see him later.

"I am just delighted that we managed to win and the infrastructure he set as the director of football helped that.

"But also, hopefully because we have won, he can feel relaxed about his recovery. It has happened at a good moment, if these things can, with the international break.

"We don't want him to feel he has to rush back, but I'm sure he will be in the dugout for the Motherwell game."

MacPhee added: "I felt relaxed about the role, I have had regular communication with Craig and I am just delighted.

"We had asked all the staff and players to do a little bit more at the start of the week and not to change anything that the manager usually did, and they gave a great response, particularly in the first 15 minutes, which allowed the supporters to help the team.

"I was delighted with their reaction to losing the goal. They are moments when you maybe look at the dugout and wonder, 'Where's Craig?' But the players and in particular the senior players showed a wonderful attitude to take the team forward to victory."

He is 6ft 4in and probably 3ft wide so don't put yourself into a battle with him, be clever. Alan Stubbs felt Uche Ikpeazu bullied his side

Jimmy Dunne's own goal had restored parity early on before the Buddies crumbled before half-time.

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs questioned his players' desire after they conceded their 12th goal in four consecutive defeats.

"I'm saying the same thing week in, week out," Stubbs said. "We are gifting teams goals.

"They got bullied a bit by Ikpeazu. That comes down to a desire, nothing else, not about ability. It comes down to competing. And being a bit clever. He is 6ft 4in and probably 3ft wide so don't put yourself into a battle with him, be clever. You have got to play loose with players like that and not play to his strengths.

"But we got transfixed by that and gave away too many fouls and invited balls into the box. He is a threat, but I think we made him look even better."