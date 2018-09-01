  • STV
  • MySTV

MacPhee: Levein can relax with Hearts top of Premiership

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Austin MacPhee saw Hearts make it four wins from four by beating St Mirren.

New role: Austin MacPhee took charge of Hearts as Craig Levein recovers.
New role: Austin MacPhee took charge of Hearts as Craig Levein recovers. SNS

Hearts assistant manager Austin MacPhee said he was delighted to see the Jam Tarts help Craig Levein's recovery by going five points clear at the top of the Premiership.

The Tynecastle outfit made it four wins from four by cruising to victory over St Mirren, while manager Levein continued his recovery at home after having emergency treatment for a heart problem on Monday.

Steven Naismith bagged a hat-trick and Olly Lee volleyed home to put Hearts 4-1 up at the break.

MacPhee said of Levein: "I had breakfast with him this morning and I have not yet spoken to him after the game. We talked about different eventualities in the game and as I said earlier in the week he picked the team.

"I don't think he actually watched the game, but I will see him later.

"I am just delighted that we managed to win and the infrastructure he set as the director of football helped that.

"But also, hopefully because we have won, he can feel relaxed about his recovery. It has happened at a good moment, if these things can, with the international break.

"We don't want him to feel he has to rush back, but I'm sure he will be in the dugout for the Motherwell game."

MacPhee added: "I felt relaxed about the role, I have had regular communication with Craig and I am just delighted.

"We had asked all the staff and players to do a little bit more at the start of the week and not to change anything that the manager usually did, and they gave a great response, particularly in the first 15 minutes, which allowed the supporters to help the team.

"I was delighted with their reaction to losing the goal. They are moments when you maybe look at the dugout and wonder, 'Where's Craig?' But the players and in particular the senior players showed a wonderful attitude to take the team forward to victory."

He is 6ft 4in and probably 3ft wide so don't put yourself into a battle with him, be clever.
Alan Stubbs felt Uche Ikpeazu bullied his side

Jimmy Dunne's own goal had restored parity early on before the Buddies crumbled before half-time.

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs questioned his players' desire after they conceded their 12th goal in four consecutive defeats.

"I'm saying the same thing week in, week out," Stubbs said. "We are gifting teams goals.

"They got bullied a bit by Ikpeazu. That comes down to a desire, nothing else, not about ability. It comes down to competing. And being a bit clever. He is 6ft 4in and probably 3ft wide so don't put yourself into a battle with him, be clever. You have got to play loose with players like that and not play to his strengths.

"But we got transfixed by that and gave away too many fouls and invited balls into the box. He is a threat, but I think we made him look even better."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.