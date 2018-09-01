Holt: Much more to Livi than just 'in your face' approach

Gary Holt hailed his side's creativity after they defeated Hibs 2-1.

Winning start: Livingston have picked up back-to-back wins under new boss Gary Holt (right).

New Livingston head coach Gary Holt said his side's creativity came to the fore as the Lions picked up a shock win over Hibs.

The Premiership newcomers came from behind to beat Neil Lennon's side after goals from Shaun Byrne and Scott Pittman cancelled out Daryl Horgan's opener.

Livi are now joint second in the top flight after beating St Mirren last week.

Holt has said he will continue the hard-working approach which brought success in the lower leagues.

But the former Falkirk manager believes the win over Hibs displayed the technical ability that goes hand-in-hand with his team's combative style.

He said: "We are built on a reputation of being in your face, on the front foot, tenacious, aggressive in the right areas, so we know that we will keep going until the final whistle.

"It wasn't a great goal we lost, but in the final third we've got creative players who can create chances and score.

"Yes, we get stick for scoring from set-plays and throws (but) look at the two goals today - you won't see a better two this weekend.

"Scott Pittman showed great composure, skill and calmness for his goal. I'd have panicked and booted it over the bar in that situation.

"That and last Saturday is how we play, we've got to be at it every single game.

"If they give me their all week in, week out, then we will get results like that."

It was awful defending. The goals will look brilliant on TV but it was inexcusable from us. Neil Lennon

Horgan's first goal had edged Hibs in front but Lennon's side eventually suffered their first defeat of the campaign as Livi fought back.

Lennon bemoaned Pittman's winner, claiming referee Steven McLean should not have allowed play to restart so quickly after the visitors made a substitution.

He said: "The ref let the free-kick go too soon. I didn't see him blow the whistle and that's why I had my hands out.

"I don't know if our players were ready for it and it's a major bone of contention. We were waiting for the ref to restart the game, which he didn't do.

"But I can't just point the finger at that. It was really poor defending for both the goals.

"It was awful defending. The goals will look brilliant on TV but it was inexcusable from us."