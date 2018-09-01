McInnes bemoans decisions as Aberdeen lose to Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes said calls by referee Craig Thomson had left him to feel aggrieved.

Defeat: Derek McInnes' Dons lost at home to Kilmarnock. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said big decisions against his side from referee Craig Thomson had left him aggrieved after the Dons lost at home to Kilmarnock.

McInnes saw his side reduced to ten men after just four minutes when Mikey Devlin saw red for hauling down Eamonn Brophy.

Kilmarnock went in front before the break courtesy of a curling Brophy free-kick, after Graeme Shinnie had fouled Greg Stewart - who later scored the away team's second goal.

McInnes felt Stephen O'Donnell had handled the ball in the build-up to the set-piece call and was visibly frustrated Thomson did not agree with him.

He said: "We are disappointed with some of the decisions. It is tough when you go down to 10 men so early on.

"Rightly or wrongly, whether he has deemed it as the last man, it is debatable to say the least.

"We conceded a very good goal from their point of view in terms of the quality of the free-kick. But the build-up to the goal, we feel really aggrieved by.

"It is different if my player plays the ball against O'Donnell and it has hit his arm. But it is actually his bad control which meant he took it on his arm. The momentum pushed it forward into his path.

"That should have been deemed a handball. And my first thought was that Shinnie won the ball when Craig Thomson blew for the free-kick."

On Friday, Aberdeen rejected a late bid from Aston Villa to take Scott McKenna on loan before making the move permanent for a £6.5m fee in January.

McInnes said there was no chance of the 21-year-old, who missed the Killie loss through injury, leaving so late in the transfer window.

He explained: "It was important we kept him. I had a conversation with Steve Bruce last week. He intimated they like McKenna and may make a bid.

"We said 'if you do make a bid it needs to be in the next 48 hours or so' - because if you decide to make a bid, the later in the window you make it, there will be more resistance towards it. That's how it played out.

"How can you replace McKenna with five or six hours to go in a transfer window? The figure they offered wasn't enough, but certainly the timing was the biggest factor in all of it."

McInnes confirmed Dons defender Tommie Hoban is facing two to three months out due to a shoulder injury which requires surgery - and also revealed striker James Wilson missed the match with a hamstring problem.

Stewart's flying start

Solo goal: Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his Killie debut. SNS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was delighted attacker Stewart made a flying start to his spell at the club by scoring a stunning solo goal on his debut.

He said: "It is a good start for Greg. I am sure he is pleased he got off to a winning start with Kilmarnock.

"We hope that what we saw today from Greg is a little taster of what is to come from the rest of the loan period."

This was Killie's first victory over Aberdeen in 22 games, a sequence which stretches back to December 2012.

Clarke added: "It has been a long time since Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen, 2012 I believe, so it is nice to put that one to bed."