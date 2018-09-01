  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes bemoans decisions as Aberdeen lose to Kilmarnock

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Derek McInnes said calls by referee Craig Thomson had left him to feel aggrieved.

Defeat: Derek McInnes' Dons lost at home to Kilmarnock.
Defeat: Derek McInnes' Dons lost at home to Kilmarnock. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said big decisions against his side from referee Craig Thomson had left him aggrieved after the Dons lost at home to Kilmarnock.

McInnes saw his side reduced to ten men after just four minutes when Mikey Devlin saw red for hauling down Eamonn Brophy.

Kilmarnock went in front before the break courtesy of a curling Brophy free-kick, after Graeme Shinnie had fouled Greg Stewart - who later scored the away team's second goal.

McInnes felt Stephen O'Donnell had handled the ball in the build-up to the set-piece call and was visibly frustrated Thomson did not agree with him.

He said: "We are disappointed with some of the decisions. It is tough when you go down to 10 men so early on.

"Rightly or wrongly, whether he has deemed it as the last man, it is debatable to say the least.

"We conceded a very good goal from their point of view in terms of the quality of the free-kick. But the build-up to the goal, we feel really aggrieved by.

"It is different if my player plays the ball against O'Donnell and it has hit his arm. But it is actually his bad control which meant he took it on his arm. The momentum pushed it forward into his path.

"That should have been deemed a handball. And my first thought was that Shinnie won the ball when Craig Thomson blew for the free-kick."

On Friday, Aberdeen rejected a late bid from Aston Villa to take Scott McKenna on loan before making the move permanent for a £6.5m fee in January.

McInnes said there was no chance of the 21-year-old, who missed the Killie loss through injury, leaving so late in the transfer window.

He explained: "It was important we kept him. I had a conversation with Steve Bruce last week. He intimated they like McKenna and may make a bid.

"We said 'if you do make a bid it needs to be in the next 48 hours or so' - because if you decide to make a bid, the later in the window you make it, there will be more resistance towards it. That's how it played out.

"How can you replace McKenna with five or six hours to go in a transfer window? The figure they offered wasn't enough, but certainly the timing was the biggest factor in all of it."

McInnes confirmed Dons defender Tommie Hoban is facing two to three months out due to a shoulder injury which requires surgery - and also revealed striker James Wilson missed the match with a hamstring problem.

Stewart's flying start

Solo goal: Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his Killie debut.
Solo goal: Greg Stewart scored a stunner on his Killie debut. SNS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was delighted attacker Stewart made a flying start to his spell at the club by scoring a stunning solo goal on his debut.

He said: "It is a good start for Greg. I am sure he is pleased he got off to a winning start with Kilmarnock.

"We hope that what we saw today from Greg is a little taster of what is to come from the rest of the loan period."

This was Killie's first victory over Aberdeen in 22 games, a sequence which stretches back to December 2012.

Clarke added: "It has been a long time since Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen, 2012 I believe, so it is nice to put that one to bed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.