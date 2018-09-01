Robinson delight as 'brilliant' Motherwell defeat Dundee

Stephen Robinson hailed the Steelmen's showing as they won 3-1 at Dens Park.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson hailed his side's "terrific" showing as the Steelmen defeated Dundee at Dens Park.

Second half goals from Daniel Johnson, Gael Bigirimana and Allan Campbell were enough to earn Well their first win of the Premiership campaign.

Bjorn Kallman got one back for the hosts, but Robinson hailed his side's character as they saw off a Dark Blues fight back to secure three points.

Fir Park boss Robinson said: "I'm very satisfied. I think the first half was the best performance since I came to the club 18 months ago.

"They way we went about our business and got the ball down was terrific. We played some brilliant football and created so many chances.

"We are big and physical but we have some super footballers as well. We should have been ahead at half-time.

"But we kept at it and I'm proud of them because they kept at it. They stuck to their guns and got a couple of goals.

"Dundee pulled one back and showed a lot of fight. They are a good side and we were worried they would come at us.

"But we stayed strong after conceding at a set-piece and showed character to go on and win the game."

Dundee's pointless start

The defeat leaves Dundee still pointless four games in.

Manager Neil McCann said his side are clearly lacking confidence at the moment.

He added: "We're clearly disappointed.

"It's tough for us at the minute. I would love to see our team take the lead. I really think we're striving for that and it would give us a great release.

"You can clearly see we're a wee bit lacking in confidence right now. We're clearly giving ourselves a lot to do."