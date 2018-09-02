Alfredo Morelos signs new Rangers contract until 2022

Colombian striker agrees deal after club rejected offers from French side Bordeaux.

Morelos scored 18 goals last season. SNS Group

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos signed a new contract with the club on the eve of their derby clash with Celtic.

Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK last summer on a three-year deal, has extended his stay at Ibrox until 2022.

Earlier this week, the Colombian he received his first international call-up this week.

He had been the subject of summer interest from French side Bordeaux.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told the club's official website: "I said we were talking about giving Alfredo a new deal and I am delighted to confirm we have now done exactly that.

"Alfredo is a vital part of what we are trying to create here and although he has attracted close attention from other clubs it is important we hold on to him."

Morelos' new deal is a big boost for Rangers going into Sunday's Old Firm clash.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player, scoring 18 goals last season.