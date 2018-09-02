Edouard starts for Celtic, Lafferty in Rangers XI

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard have named their teams for Celtic v Rangers.

Odsonne Edouard starts for Celtic. SNS Group

The teams have been named for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has gone with the same side that defeated Rangers 5-0 last season, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers team has only one player who started that match.

The hosts have Craig Gordon in goal behind a back four of Kieran Tierney, Kristoffer Ajer, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig.

Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown are in central midfield with Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and James Forrest supporting striker Odsonne Edouard.

Allan McGregor starts in goal for Rangers. The back four is Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack, Ovie Ejaria and Scott Arfield are in the centre of midfield with Ryan Kent and Kyle Lafferty on the flanks and Alfredo Morelos at centre forward.