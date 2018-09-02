Olivier Ntcham goal gives Celtic 1-0 win over Rangers

Brendan Rodgers' side won the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Celtic players celebrated Ntcham's goal. SNS Group

Celtic have won the first Old Firm derby of the season, defeating Rangers 1-0 at Celtic Park.

A 62nd minute goal from Olivier Ntcham separated the sides with the Frenchman scoring from James Forrest's pass after a clinical counter-attack.

However, there were protests from the Rangers bench in the build-up with manager Steven Gerrard believing Ryan Jack was fouled as Celtic broke clear.

Rangers were unbeaten under new boss Gerrard in the run-up to the derby but were looking to reverse their fortunes against their city rivals. The starting XI was almost completely changed from the side that lost 5-0 to Celtic at the tail end of last season, while Rodgers named the same team from that match.

The home side had the lion's share of possession throughout though, restricting Rangers to only a couple of chances and creating plenty of their own, with Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor making several key saves to keep Celtic out.

Celtic forced 14 corners but could only find one goal as they pressed home their advantage, with Ntcham's goal ensuring three points and a climb to second in the table.