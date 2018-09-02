Gerrard confirms Rangers move to sign Gareth McAuley

The former West Brom stopper is a free agent and could sign on at Ibrox next week.

McAuley (right) is a free agent after leaving West Brom. PA

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the club are close to striking a deal to take veteran defender Gareth McAuley to Ibrox.

The 38-year-old, who has 79 international caps, is a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season.

Gerrard is keen to add the player's vast experience to his squad and said he expects a deal to be concluded in the near future.

"I hope that it is going to be the case," he said.

"There is no rush on it. That will be the last deal."

McAuley would become the 15th new signing since Gerrard's appointment and introduce new competition in the heart of the defence. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic have formed a partnership since being signed in the summer but Gerrard has also brought Joe Worrall in on loan.