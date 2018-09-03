Football Talk: Old Firm fallout, Jags score 'goal goal'

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Battle: Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor and Celtic defender Kris Ajer compete for the ball. SNS

Celtic inflicted Steven Gerrard's first defeat as Rangers boss on Sunday and the fallout from the result dominates today's papers.

Brendan Rodgers praised his Ibrox counterpart's work since taking the reigns in Govan but reckoned his Hoops side exerted their dominance throughout the season's first Old Firm derby.

Gerrard bemoaned Willie Collum's decision not to blow for a foul on Ryan Jack in the build-up to the winning goal, while Light Blues defender Connor Goldson insisted Celtic are "hardly Barcelona".

Elsewhere this weekend, Partick Thistle were left scratching their heads after striker Kris Doolan scored a "ghost goal" in the Jags' 1-0 win over Morton.

The veteran forward's strike cracked off the crossbar and into the net, but referee Barry Cook decided to award a thrown-in after the ball bounced back out into play.

