Goldson: Rangers will close gap to Celtic in time

Connor Goldson said he'd expected Celtic to be 'like Barcelona' after previous results.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5830149636001-connor-goldson-on-rangers-loss-to-celtic.jpg" />

Rangers defender Connor Goldson insisted his side are closing the gap to Celtic despite the Scottish champions' 1-0 derby win.

Olivier Ntcham's second-half strike brought the Hoops victory and handed Steven Gerrard his first defeat since taking over the Light Blues.

Celtic dominated possession for long spells, hit the woodwork four times and forced Rangers keeper Allan McGregor into a series of impressive stops.

Goldson, however, said he expected more from Brendan Rodgers' men as he'd been led to believe they played "like Barcelona" in the build-up.

Rangers summer signing Goldson said on the gap between the two sides: "Not big. Obviously, this is the first time I have played in a derby but I have just said that when I came here in pre-season I heard a lot of people say how much better they were, how they beat Rangers 5-0 last season.

"I thought they were going to be like Barcelona. I am not just saying that.

"There was such a down in our football club of how big the gap was, it was like some of our players, that are maybe not here any more, were looking at them like they were nowhere near catchable.

"I am not going to say they are not a good team. They are a good team and we respect them.

"But I think we are getting closer and the players that the manager has brought in have been together for two, three months. We will get closer."