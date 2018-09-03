Rangers complete signing of defender Gareth McAuley

The Northern Ireland international has signed a one-year deal at Ibrox.

Deal: McAuley has joined Rangers. PA

Rangers have completed the signing of Gareth McAuley on a one-year contract, the club has announced.

The veteran defender has been a free agent since leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer and agreed a deal after successfully undergoing a medical with the Ibrox side.

McAuley becomes the 15th new signing since Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's appointment and introduces new competition in the heart of the defence.

Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic have formed a partnership since being signed in the summer but Gerrard has also brought Joe Worrall in on loan.

McAuley will report for international duty with Northern Ireland immediately and could add to his 79 caps in the matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Israel.

The 38-year-old defender has played for Linfield, Crusaders, Coleraine, Lincoln City, Leicester City and Ipswich Town but is best known for his time at West Brom where he was a key player during the club's time in the English top flight.

