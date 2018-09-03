Brown: Dominant derby display showed Celtic's team spirit

Scott Brown said Celtic bounced back after Moussa Dembele's exit to beat Rangers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5830167465001-scott-brown-on-celtic-beating-rangers.jpg" />

Scott Brown said Celtic's dominant derby win showed team spirit remained strong at the Scottish champions despite Moussa Dembele's exit.

The Hoops inflicted Steven Gerrard's first defeat as Rangers boss on Sunday as Olivier Ntcham scored the only goal of the game in the second half at Celtic Park.

Celtic went into the derby without one of their stars of the previous two treble-winning campaigns after striker Moussa Dembele moved to Lyon just before the close of the transfer window.

Brown, however, said the Hoops proved they'd been unaffected by the loss of the French hitman as they "dictated the game" against their Glasgow rivals.

On Dembele's departure, he said: "It's a big football club, there is always going to be chat about players leaving and coming in.

"That's what happens when players play so well, people put bids and want our players because they have done exceptional over the last two seasons.

"Moussa and Dedo (Dedryck Boyata) have done that, but then players like Keiran Tierney and Callum McGregor have been exceptional as well.

"It's about what we do on the field and, yet again, we do our talking on the pitch."

He added: "There will always be bumps as we go along but it's about how we bounce back and we've bounced back strong.

"We've dictated the game from start to finish, it shows team spirit is very strong here."

