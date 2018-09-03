Aberdeen lodge appeal against Mikey Devlin red card

The defender was sent off after just four minutes in the Dons' home loss to Kilmnarnock.

Red: Aberdeen players surround referee Craig Thomson after Mikey Devlin is sent off. SNS

Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against Mikey Devlin's red card during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.

Devlin was sent off with just four minutes on the clock for hauling down Eammon Brophy near the halfway line as the striker sped towards goal.

The ten-man Dons went on to suffer defeat at as Killie ended their long run without victory at Pittodrie.

Manager Derek McInnes bemoaned referee Craig Thomson's calls on the day, insisting big decisions went against his side on the day.

Aberdeen felt Stephen O'Donnell had handled the ball in the build-up to the set-piece call which saw Brophy open the scoring.

After the match, McInnes said: "We are disappointed with some of the decisions. It is tough when you go down to 10 men so early on.

"Rightly or wrongly, whether he has deemed it as the last man, it is debatable to say the least."

Aberdeen have now decided to appeal against Devlin's sending off.