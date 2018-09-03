Robertson named as new Scotland national team captain 

The Liverpool defender will lead the team through the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Captain: Robertson will lead Scotland. SNS Group

Andy Robertson has been named as the new captain of the Scotland national team.

The defender has been chosen by manager Alex McLeish to lead the team through the upcoming Nations League matches and beyond.

Scotland last permanent captain was Darren Fletcher, with Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McKenna wearing the armband in McLeish's first matches in charge. He's now handed the responsibility to a 24-year-old who has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of the game in recent years.

Robertson began his senior career at Queen's Park and was quickly snapped up by Dundee United. His performances with the Tannadice side drew the attention of Hull City and he made the move south in 2014.

Robertson showed himself to be one of Hull's key players and he was then picked up by Liverpool in 2017.

After establishing himself as first-choice left-back he was part of the team that reached the Champions League final last season.

The Glasgow-born defender made his international debut in 2014 and has since collected 22 international caps.

