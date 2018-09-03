  • STV
Griffiths eyes lead attacking role for club and country

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scotland attacker expects to sign a new Celtic contract in the near future.

Out to impress: Leigh Griffiths wants a starting berth for Alex McLeish's new-look side. SNS

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has targeted starts for club and country after a period spent watching on from the sidelines.

The Hoops attacker had endured a frustrating spell as a recurring injury, coupled with the form of Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard, reduced his game time with Brendan Rodgers' side.

But Griffiths moved up the pecking order in attack after Dembele joined Lyon and he joined the Hoops' 100 club by scoring a stunning free-kick last week.

With attention now turning to international football, Griffiths is set to lead the line for Scotland across the upcoming double-header against Belgium and Albania.

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie is injured and Griffiths said nailing down a starting spot for Alex McLeish's side is his goal over the two fixtures.

He said: "That's my main aim, it's hard when you aren't playing for Celtic but when you get the chance you need to take it.

"When you get called up it's always an honour, but you need to show everybody what you can do, especially with a new manager coming in.

"I'm fighting fit and hopefully I can be the man to lead the line."

Griffiths' new deal

Celebration: Griffiths came off the bench as Celtic beat Rangers on Sunday. SNS

Griffiths confirmed he expects to sign a new deal with Celtic in the coming weeks, and said he hopes to take his goal tally at the club to 200 before he moves on.

He said: "Why would you want to leave a club like Celtic? You are playing in-front of 60,000 fans, winning trophies every season.

"Not many players can say they have played for Celtic.

"I am in an elite group now having scored over 100 goals and I want to extend that to try and get to 200 now. Once the contract gets over the line, that's my next target."

Dembele's Deadline Day departure sees Griffiths now vying with club record signing Odsonne Edouard for a starting spot should Rodgers plump for one striker.

The Scotland attacker came off the bench late on as Celtic defeated Glasgow rivals Rangers on Sunday.

While not guaranteed a start for the Hoops, Griffiths insisted Rodgers appreciates his goalscoring touch.

"The manager knows what I can do, he doesn't want me to leave the club," he said.

"He always want me around and that's a compliment in itself. Whether I get picked or not, I know he knows what I can do and that's put the ball in the back of the net."

He added: "The manager will chop and change his frontline so it's me and Odsonne vying for that one place.

"Hopefully, as the season progresses we can form a formidable partnership."

"He started with Moussa and Odsonne when I injured and myself and Moussa started together against Hamilton, it's something the manager I think would like to try."

