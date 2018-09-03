McFadden: Robertson was 'obvious choice' as captain

The coach said Robertson's background stood him in good stead for a leadership role.

Leader: Robertson will captain Scotland. SNS Group

Scotland coach James McFadden has spoken about the qualities that led to Andy Robertson being named national team captain, saying he was the "outstanding candidate" for the role.

Robertson has been confirmed as skipper ahead of the friendly against Belgium and the Nations League opener against Albania.

Though Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McKenna have worn the armband in Scotland's friendlies under Alex McLeish so far, Robertson has been handed the job on a long-term basis and McFadden explained the reasoning behind the decision.

"He was the obvious choice," McFadden said. "We've worked with him and the way he was about the camp for the first two friendlies in March was excellent.

"His desire to play for Scotland is unquestionable and I think the fact that he's done it the hard way, from where he's come from to get to here and now, is incredible."

The former Celtic youth player began his senior career at Queen's Park and played at Dundee United and Hull before sealing a move to Liverpool last year. He's established himself as a major player at Anfield and McFadden said it sets the perfect example of marrying hard work to talent.

"For young kids who are playing football, or in any walk of life, you have a setback and it's not the end," he said. "Certainly he's playing at a ridiculous level for club and in the games he's played for us he's been outstanding.

"He's been the outstanding candidate and I'm delighted for him. I think he deserves it.

"He's just a very humble guy. You would never know that he plays for Liverpool at the top of the league and in the Champions League final.

"We talk with him as a coaching staff about how he can improve and he's certainly forthright in his opinions. That's what you need.

"He's a leader."

