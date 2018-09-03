St Mirren part company with manager Alan Stubbs

Stubbs leaves the Paisley side after less than three months in charge.

Exit: Stubbs has left St Mirren. SNS Group

Alan Stubbs has left St Mirren less than three months after taking charge of the Paisley side.

The club announced that they had parted company with their manager two days after a 4-1 defeat at Hearts.

A statement on the club website read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that it has tonight parted company with manager Alan Stubbs with immediate effect.

"Careful consideration was given to this decision and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

"The club would like to thank Alan for his work during his time in charge at The Simple Digital Arena and wish him the best for the future.

"The club will keep supporters informed as new arrangements are put in place and thank them for their patience and ongoing support."

Stubbs was appointed as successor to Jack Ross in June and oversaw a large turnaround in the club's playing staff as they prepared for a return to the Premiership.

Passage to the knockout stages of the League Cup was achieved in Stubbs' early matches in charge, though the side did draw twice with amateur teams over 90 minutes.

While the Premiership campaign began with a 2-1 win over Dundee, three subsequent league defeats see the team sitting second bottom of the table and Saints were knocked out of the League Cup with a 4-0 defeat at Aberdeen.