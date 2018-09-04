Ex-Livi boss David Hopkin appointed Bradford manager

Former Scotland international left promoted Livingston at the end of last season.

Hopkin said goodbye to Livingston in the summer. SNS

Former Livingston manager David Hopkin has taken charge of Bradford City.

Hopkin has signed a two-year-deal at Bradford, having opted to leave Livingston at the end of last season despite securing back-to-back promotions.

The English League One club, who sacked Michael Collins on Monday night, have turned to the 48-year-old Scot as they look to usher in a period of stability.

Stuart McCall and Simon Grayson both left the club last season, while Collins only lasted six games of this campaign.

Ex-Scotland international Hopkin, a Bradford player towards the end of his career, took Livingston into the Premiership last season.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Bantams and cannot wait to get started," he Bradford's official website.

"This is a huge opportunity for me. We have a talented squad and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff."

Hopkin made 16 playing appearances for City in a career which also took in the likes of Leeds, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Morton.