Tony Watt wins Premiership Player of the Month award
The St Johnstone forward scored two goals in three league games in August.
St Johnstone striker Tony Watt has been named as the Premiership Player of the Month for August.
Watt has been a key player for the Perth side, scoring twice in three league games.
The forward also netted a double against Queen of the South in the League Cup to secure a quarter-round tie with Celtic.
St Johnstone opened their Premiership season with a 2-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.
The following weekend, the Saints put their first Premiership point on the board, drawing 1-1 against Hibs, with Watt scoring his sides only goal.
The 24-year-old then bagged a double at Palmerston with Tommy Wright's men overcoming Queen of the South 4-2 after extra time in the second round of the League Cup.
Following the League Cup match, St Johnstone defeated Dundee 1-0 on league duty, with Watt scoring the decisive goal.
The Saints continued their good form into September, overcoming Hamilton 2-1 at New Douglas Park last Saturday.
Watt was recruited by Tommy Wright in the summer, signing a one-year deal with the Premiership side in the after leaving OH Leuven in February.
Tony Watt's career
July 2010: Makes senior debut with Airdrie.
January 2011: Signs with Celtic.
April 2012: Scores twice on debut for Celtic in a 3-0 win over Motherwell.
November 2012: Scores famous goal in 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.
August 2013: Loaned to Belgian side Lierse.
July 2014: Signs permanent deal with Standard Liege.
January 2015: Completes move to Charlton.
November 2015: Loaned to Cardiff.
January 2016: Joins Blackburn on loan.
January 2017: Returns to Scotland on loan to Hearts.
August 2017: Signs one year-deal with OH Leuven but is released in February.
July 2018: Pens one-year deal with St Johnstone.