  • STV
  • MySTV

Tony Watt wins Premiership Player of the Month award

Euan Strathearn

The St Johnstone forward scored two goals in three league games in August.

Award: Watt has been rewarded for his form.
Award: Watt has been rewarded for his form. SNS

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt has been named as the Premiership Player of the Month for August.

Watt has been a key player for the Perth side, scoring twice in three league games.

The forward also netted a double against Queen of the South in the League Cup to secure a quarter-round tie with Celtic.

St Johnstone opened their Premiership season with a 2-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

The following weekend, the Saints put their first Premiership point on the board, drawing 1-1 against Hibs, with Watt scoring his sides only goal.

The 24-year-old then bagged a double at Palmerston with Tommy Wright's men overcoming Queen of the South 4-2 after extra time in the second round of the League Cup.

Following the League Cup match, St Johnstone defeated Dundee 1-0 on league duty, with Watt scoring the decisive goal.

The Saints continued their good form into September, overcoming Hamilton 2-1 at New Douglas Park last Saturday.

Watt was recruited by Tommy Wright in the summer, signing a one-year deal with the Premiership side in the after leaving OH Leuven in February.

Tony Watt's career

July 2010: Makes senior debut with Airdrie.

January 2011: Signs with Celtic.

April 2012: Scores twice on debut for Celtic in a 3-0 win over Motherwell.

November 2012: Scores famous goal in 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

August 2013: Loaned to Belgian side Lierse.

July 2014: Signs permanent deal with Standard Liege.

January 2015: Completes move to Charlton.

November 2015: Loaned to Cardiff.

January 2016: Joins Blackburn on loan.

January 2017: Returns to Scotland on loan to Hearts.

August 2017: Signs one year-deal with OH Leuven but is released in February.

July 2018: Pens one-year deal with St Johnstone.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.