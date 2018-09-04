Tony Watt wins Premiership Player of the Month award

The St Johnstone forward scored two goals in three league games in August.

Award: Watt has been rewarded for his form. SNS

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt has been named as the Premiership Player of the Month for August.

Watt has been a key player for the Perth side, scoring twice in three league games.

The forward also netted a double against Queen of the South in the League Cup to secure a quarter-round tie with Celtic.

St Johnstone opened their Premiership season with a 2-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

The following weekend, the Saints put their first Premiership point on the board, drawing 1-1 against Hibs, with Watt scoring his sides only goal.

The 24-year-old then bagged a double at Palmerston with Tommy Wright's men overcoming Queen of the South 4-2 after extra time in the second round of the League Cup.

Following the League Cup match, St Johnstone defeated Dundee 1-0 on league duty, with Watt scoring the decisive goal.

The Saints continued their good form into September, overcoming Hamilton 2-1 at New Douglas Park last Saturday.

Watt was recruited by Tommy Wright in the summer, signing a one-year deal with the Premiership side in the after leaving OH Leuven in February.

Tony Watt's career

July 2010: Makes senior debut with Airdrie.

January 2011: Signs with Celtic.

April 2012: Scores twice on debut for Celtic in a 3-0 win over Motherwell.

November 2012: Scores famous goal in 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

August 2013: Loaned to Belgian side Lierse.

July 2014: Signs permanent deal with Standard Liege.

January 2015: Completes move to Charlton.

November 2015: Loaned to Cardiff.

January 2016: Joins Blackburn on loan.

January 2017: Returns to Scotland on loan to Hearts.

August 2017: Signs one year-deal with OH Leuven but is released in February.

July 2018: Pens one-year deal with St Johnstone.