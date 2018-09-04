Scotland women face World Cup crunch clash with Albania

Shelley Kerr's side can clinch qualification if results go their way on Tuesday.

Hope: Scotland's women are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup SNS

Scotland's women face a dramatic finale to their World Cup qualifying campaign as they travel to Albania.

A win for the Scots and a draw or defeat for Switzerland in Poland on Tuesday will see them qualify for the tournament for the first time.

Shelley Kerr's side defeated the Swiss table-toppers 2-1 at home last week, taking an early two-goal lead.

Had they held on to that scoreline, they would be in pole position for top spot in Group 2, as they had to win by two clear goals.

The Swiss lead the group, having snatched that vital away goal.

Scotland need to better Switzerland's result now to secure an automatic place at France 2019, but they can guarantee themselves a play-off spot if they win in Albania to finish among the best runners-up.

Kerr's side have had a successful campaign, losing only once in the group, against Switzerland 1-0 in April.

They have already overcome Tuesday's opponents Albania 5-0 in their previous fixture and will be confident ahead of the tie at the Loro Borici Stadium.

Scotland are aiming to qualify for their first ever World Cup and be amongst the 24 teams that will compete at the finals from June 7-July 7 in France next year.

Looking ahead to the match, head coach Shelley Kerr told the SFA website: "Switzerland have to play a really good team in the shape of Poland.

"That will be a tough match for them and Albania will be hard for us too.

"There's almost more pressure on us because Albania are lower ranked, so we need to make sure we're ready to unlock their defence.

"They drew 1-1 with Poland which showed their attacking threats and their robust defence.

"Football is a strange game and who knows what could happen on the day."