Allan McGregor avoids SFA action over alleged kick

The Rangers goalkeeper will not be called to account for apparently 'lashing out'.

Flashpoint: McGregor kicked at Ajer. SNS Group

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not face action over an apparent kick at Kristoffer Ajer during the match against Celtic on Sunday.

Celtic were 1-0 winners but McGregor was in the spotlight after an incident where he appeared to kick Ajer when both players were on the ground after a corner.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted after the game he believed McGregor was lucky to escape a red card and said his player "lashed out".

The incident was reviewed as part of the Scottish FA's disciplinary process but the Rangers keeper will not face a notice of complaint and potential ban after a trio of former officials failed to agree a sending off had been missed by referee Willie Collum.

The Scottish FA changed its procedures over the summer and McGregor's is one of the most high-profile cases handled so far.

In previous seasons, the match referee would be asked if he had missed the incident and, if so, he would review video and if he felt he had missed a red card then a notice of complaint would be issued.

Under the new system, the match referee no longer gives his opinion on the incident. Instead, three former category one referees are asked to separately view the incident and give their take.

The case will only progress to a notice of complaint and possible disciplinary hearing if the three are in unanimous agreement that a red card offence has been missed.

The trio of officials reviewing McGregor's kick at Ajer did not all feel that a sending off should have occurred.

