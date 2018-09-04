Ally McCoist on Old Firm, Andy Robertson and Scotland squad

The former Rangers boss spoke about a range of matters across Scottish football.

McCoist spoke at an event at Hampden. Steve Welsh

Former Ibrox boss Ally McCoist spoke on Tuesday about a range of matters, including the gap between Rangers and Celtic, Scotland's new skipper and Alex McLeish's new-look squad.

McCoist said Sunday's Old Firm match showed there is still a gap between the two sides, but he believes steady progress is being made at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

The ex-Light Blues striker also praised the recent appointment of Andy Robertson as Scotland captain and touted him to become an iconic skipper for his country.

Ahead of Scotland's friendly against Belgium and upcoming Nations League match against Albania, McCoist also discussed the selection dilemmas faced by boss McLeish.

On Old Firm

Gerrard and Rodgers were reunited in opposing dugouts. SNS

McCoist said Sunday's 1-0 defeat showed Rangers still have work to do to catch Celtic but believes they will continue to improve under Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side finished 12 points adrift of champions Celtic last season, and after four games this campaign they have slipped four points behind Brendan Rodgers's side.

However, although McCoist concedes Celtic were the better team in the Old Firm derby, he reckons Rangers will be able to match their rivals this season, particularly if they follow Hearts' example.

He said: "I watched the game on Sunday and the far and away better team won.

"Certainly on the weekends performance, which was a very good one for Celtic, there is a gap between the sides.

"I think the Rangers' goalkeeper gave a man of the match performance and that tells you all you need to know, he was excellent and but for him it could have been more than one."

Last Thursday, Gerrard led his side into the Europa League group stages, and Sunday's defeat to Celtic was the Light Blues boss first loss since taking over at Rangers.

McCoist said he remains optimistic despite the defeat at Parkhead.

He added: "I still think there's definitely progress been made from Rangers.

"You look at the European side of things, that's been very encouraging.

"I think Steven Gerrard has done a good job and should be encouraged. He certainly won't be pressing any panic buttons.

"Him and Gary have been in the game too long to be doing anything like that.

"But yesterday was a reminder of how far Rangers have got to go to challenge Celtic, who based on that again looked the best team in the country."

Asked whether Rangers can compete with Celtic this season, he added: "I think they can match them. I was clearly disappointed from a Rangers point of view that they didn't get close to them.

"I think Hearts have recently showed and capitalised on any weaknesses Celtic have, particularly at Tynecastle.

"I think that's a way to play them, to give them little time on the ball and get in about them.

"The times I've seen Hearts play Celtic at Tynecastle, they play with a tempo, a pace and an aggression that perhaps Celtic aren't accustomed to and it certainly poses problems."

On new Scotland captain Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has been named new Scotland skipper. SNS

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was named as Scotland captain on Monday and McCoist believes he can follow in the footsteps of the country's greatest ever captains.

McCoist, capped 61 times by his country, reckons Robertson was the perfect choice by McLeish and said the 24-year-old sets a great example for kids looking to become footballers.

He said: "He's brilliant. I just love watching him.

"When you think four or five years ago Robertson was playing for Queen's Park, it's been a brilliant journey.

"He's a wonderful choice as captain and what an example for younger kids to look at.

"There you go, from Queen's Park to the Champions League final and now captaining your country. A brilliant story.

"He's a guy who always leads by example and if you look at Scotland captains of the past, every one of them led by example, going back to Billy Bremner and all these guys.

"Wee Robertson will do just that. I speak to a lot of the Liverpool boys and they say he trains as he plays, which is a great example.

"It's still very early in his career and clearly we all have high hopes for him but if he can follow in the footsteps of your Bremners, your Sounesses, your Browns, I'll be delighted.

"It's been a wee while since we had a really top, iconic Scottish player that we can all relate to and hold in great esteem.

"I am putting pressure on him here but he would be a hopeful target for us in the future to take that mantle.

"I just hope that with continued success we can be talking about him in the same way we do with a Kenny Dalglish or a Gordon McQueen - great Scotland players - and I'd be surprised if that wasn't the case."

On Scotland squad

McGregor and Gordon are in competition for the number one slot. SNS

Scotland manager Alex McLeish faces a number of selection dilemmas ahead of their double-header against Belgium and Albania.

Goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Craig Gordon will compete for the number one starting slot alongside Millwall's Jordan Archer, and McCoist reckons it's a tough call between the Old Firm pair.

He said: "It's a tight battle.

"It's funny because Celtic didn't do Gordon any favours at the weekend as they kept him very quiet.

"It's a good problem for Alex to have because both goalkeepers are more than competent and as a Scottish football fan you'd be happy with either between the sticks.

"We are fortunate in that position."

McCoist believes it's at the other end of the pitch that Scotland have some real issues.

He said that the national side haven't been clinical for a number of years but praised Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths whilst ruing the loss of Swansea forward Oli McBurnie.

He said: "It's always been a problem in recent years, where the goals are going to come from.

"Scotland generally speaking don't create an awful lot of chances. I'm going all the back to our team against international opposition, very seldom would we play a game and create an awful lot of chances.

"I'm still a fan of Leigh Griffiths, more often than not if you give him an opportunity to score, he'll take it.

"We just have to be more clinical. In the games coming up we will get opportunities and we do need to take them."

On McBurnie, he added: "I think he's something different. I like the big fella, he's capable of scoring goals, hes maybe not easy on the eye.

"It's a blow his injury, because he gives us a different option, I think he would have been a great addition. I definitely think longer term he's a player we'll see a lot of.

"He's one of these players as a defender you really dislike playing against because you're unsure what he'll do."

