Gary Teale says Alan Stubbs wasn't given enough time

St Mirren parted company with Stubbs on Monday after less than three months in the job.

Stubbs was appointed manager in June. SNS

Former St Mirren player and manager Gary Teale believes the club have relieved Alan Stubbs of his duties prematurely.

After less than three months in charge, the club announced Stubb's departure on Monday with St Mirren sitting second-bottom of the Premiership after one win and three successive defeats.

Teale, who had a spell as caretaker boss in 2015, believes Stubbs was not given enough time to make his mark on the side.

He said: "I think its a wee bit premature if I'm honest.

"I think any manager, you're looking to try get six months, certainly a season under your belt.

"More experienced managers said it takes two, possibly three transfer windows, to implement your ideas.

"There isn't a lot of money in Scottish football so it does take that little bit longer to try and mould a squad together to play the way you want to play

"St Mirren are four games in, they lost away to Rangers, lost to Hearts who are top and beat Dundee at home. It's not been disastrous.

"But at the end of the day, if the fans are showing displeasure that transfers onto the board and they might decide its in best interest of everyone to part ways.

"For me, it's never enough time after four games to put your plans in place to see your team progress."

Stubbs signed 11 players for the club in the summer transfer window and Teale believes it was always going to be difficult to gel a new side whilst managing to make the leap from the Championship to the Premiership.

The former Saints player said that the players now have to unite behind whoever is in charge.

He added: "There was a big turnaround of players because realistically I don't think the squad was good enough to compete in the Premiership without new players and they lost a big player in Lewis Morgan to Celtic.

"It was a big ask to come in and hit the ground running and unfortunately the board have taken that decision.

"I don't know who interim manager will be but they have to galvanise the squad, try get a result on Saturday and then look at it week to week.

"If the board have someone in mind it might be a quick appointment."

